Advertisement

White House to launch $250 million ad campaign to fight vaccine hesitancy

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Biden administration is planning to launch a COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign in the coming weeks.

It’s aimed at Americans who are hesitant to get immunized.

A marketing executive close to the project says the government is spending $250 million.

Most of the money will be used to buy advertising on television, radio, billboards, print, and digital media.

The campaign will also include a podcast hosted by a well-known person outside of the government.

Work on the advertising project started last fall, but the Biden administration has been waiting to launch the education campaign until there was an increase in vaccine supply.

A new CNN poll shows that more than 25% of Americans don’t intend to get a COVID vaccine.

Health officials say about 80% of Americans need to be vaccinated to keep the virus from spreading.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
State COVID-19 vaccine milestones of “shots in the arm”, completion of vaccine series likely to be met early this week
Wisconsin approaching vaccine dose milestone, breaks record of doses given in one day
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game...
Jones reaches agreement with Packers
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic expanding eligibility for appointments
Menominee Tribal Police need your help in locating Menom Powless-Brown, who is a suspect in a...
Help needed finding Menominee Reservation shooting suspect, federal arrest warrant issued

Latest News

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27 million Floyd settlement
The FBI concluded that the bomber, Anthony Quinn Warner, chose the location and timing so that...
FBI: Nashville bomber driven by conspiracies, paranoia
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo a placard is displayed with an image of the late U.S....
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
Germany, France, Italy suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
A dog is blamed for a crash that damaged a building in Sturgeon Bay.
Dog blamed for crash that damaged Sturgeon Bay building