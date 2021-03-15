WET SNOW SHOWERS & ICY DRIZZLE TONIGHT

Any sunshine will fade away as clouds thicken up into the afternoon. There’s a strong, late season winter storm swirling in the Midwest. It’s pushing a band of snow towards northeast Wisconsin. However, high pressure in the Great Lakes is pumping dry air into the area. This stable weathermaker is helping to reduce the amount fo snow we’re getting and also delay the onset of the wintry precipitation. Eventually, look for wet snow and some freezing drizzle to arrive this evening. Areas SOUTH of Green Bay and along the LAKESHORE may see a slushy 1-2″, while less snow will fall farther north. The snow should taper to leftover flakes and icy mist heading into Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, it will feel colder today with that brisk east wind. Many of the high temperatures over the next couple days will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. However, later in the week, it will be dry and milder with highs in the 40s, then 50s into next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: NE/N 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Snow develops. Some icy drizzle... A slushy inch or two possible SOUTH of Green Bay and LAKESIDE. LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Overcast skies. A few leftover flakes with some icy morning mist. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Milder. HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. Less wind. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. First official day of spring! HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 57

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.