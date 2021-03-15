Advertisement

WET SNOW SHOWERS & ICY DRIZZLE TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A band of light snow will push northward across the area tonight. The snow could also include some wintry mix or icy drizzle at times. Snowfall accumulation will be light - Mostly less than 1″, but a few spots farther west and southwest could get a bit more (1-2″). Ground and road temperatures are marginal for freezing, so hopefully much of this melts without causing too many travel issues. With that said, be careful on the roads tonight and into early Wednesday.

Otherwise there are no other significant weathermakers headed our way. The next few days will be mostly in the 40s for daytime highs, but then a string of days in the 50s return... And that includes the weekend!

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NE-N 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N-NE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow develops. Some icy drizzle... A slushy inch or two possible SOUTH of Green Bay and LAKESIDE. LOW: 29

TUESDAY: A few leftover flakes with some icy morning mist. Clouds may break for some sunny peeks. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Milder. HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. A chilly wind. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. Less wind. HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. First official day of spring! HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Turning breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Breezy and mild. Rain arrives... HIGH: 58

