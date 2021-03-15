Ryan Braun hasn’t made decision on retirement or return

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A month ago free agent outfielder Ryan Braun said he wasn’t interested in continuing his playing career now he says he hasn’t made an official decision on his future.

Braun showed up Monday for the Milwaukee Brewers spring training game against the San Diego Padres in Arizona. The former Brewers outfielder told Brewers Beat Writer Adam McCalvy, “Look, obviously I’m strongly leaning in that direction [retirement], but until I get to a point where I’ve completely made my mind up, I just don’t see any sense in making it official at this point.”

When the 37-year-old was asked if he was to return, would it be with the Brewers: “I can’t foresee a scenario in which I play for any other Major League team,” Braun said.

The club already has Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich, the newly signed Jackie Bradley Jr. and Avisail Garcia as its top four outfielders. Braun has a bit of first base experience on his resume, but the Brewers are committed to Keston Hiura at that position.

If Braun is done, he’ll exit as a six-time All-Star and a onetime MVP in his league. Braun owns a stellar .296/.358/.,532 line with 352 home runs and 216 stolen bases in 7,340 plate appearances, though he batted a career-worst .233/.281/.488 with eight HRs and one steal over 141 PA last year.

A familiar face stopped by @AmFamFieldsPHX to see how the Brew Crew is doing.⁰⁰#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/Rseb8152xT — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 15, 2021

At this particular point in time, Ryan Braun is content as a private citizen. He’s curious to experience whether that changes once there is regular season baseball on his television. pic.twitter.com/YjfUohgoIO — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 15, 2021

