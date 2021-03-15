Advertisement

Ryan Braun hasn’t made decision on retirement or return

Former Brewers OF ‘Strongly leaning” towards retirement
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds...
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A month ago free agent outfielder Ryan Braun said he wasn’t interested in continuing his playing career now he says he hasn’t made an official decision on his future.

Braun showed up Monday for the Milwaukee Brewers spring training game against the San Diego Padres in Arizona. The former Brewers outfielder told Brewers Beat Writer Adam McCalvy, “Look, obviously I’m strongly leaning in that direction [retirement], but until I get to a point where I’ve completely made my mind up, I just don’t see any sense in making it official at this point.”

When the 37-year-old was asked if he was to return, would it be with the Brewers: “I can’t foresee a scenario in which I play for any other Major League team,” Braun said.

The club already has Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich, the newly signed Jackie Bradley Jr. and Avisail Garcia as its top four outfielders. Braun has a bit of first base experience on his resume, but the Brewers are committed to Keston Hiura at that position.

If Braun is done, he’ll exit as a six-time All-Star and a onetime MVP in his league. Braun owns a stellar .296/.358/.,532 line with 352 home runs and 216 stolen bases in 7,340 plate appearances, though he batted a career-worst .233/.281/.488 with eight HRs and one steal over 141 PA last year.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
State COVID-19 vaccine milestones of “shots in the arm”, completion of vaccine series likely to be met early this week
Wisconsin approaching vaccine dose milestone, breaks record of doses given in one day
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game...
Jones reaches agreement with Packers
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic expanding eligibility for appointments
Menominee Tribal Police need your help in locating Menom Powless-Brown, who is a suspect in a...
Help needed finding Menominee Reservation shooting suspect, federal arrest warrant issued

Latest News

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) shoots over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first...
Badgers feel prepared by Big Ten season, don’t care about seeding
Green Bay Packers' Corey Linsley snaps the ball during the first half of an NFL football game...
REPORT: Chargers expected to sign Corey Linsley to megadeal
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after running for a gain as...
Jamaal Williams thanks Green Bay, says goodbye to Packers
Badgers earn 9-seed in NCAA basketball tournament, will play North Carolina Friday