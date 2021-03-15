RompaRetires: Kevin Rompa’s journey to the WBAY anchor desk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - March 19 marks the end of an era at WBAY. After 32 years, Kevin Rompa is retiring from the anchor desk.

Kevin was the first person to anchor a morning newscast in the Green Bay area.

We’re taking a look back at Kevin’s early life and his journey to WBAY.

“I’ve been super excited since I’ve made the announcement, I’ve been super excited, but then there are days you wake up and go, oh my gosh, there’s only a few days left now and it’s really happening,” says Kevin.

Kevin James Rompa grew up in Winona, Minnesota--yes a Vikings fan, but we won’t talk about that-- and the youngest of three sons to John and Joanne Rompa.

His hometown is always close to his heart.

“Near La Crosse, beautiful area, bluffs, Mississippi River, so I always look forward. My mom’s still there. I always look forward to going home because it’s a beautiful sight.”

It was in 10th grade Kevin remembers setting his sights on a career in broadcasting. But there was a hitch.

“The only problem was I was terrified of getting up in front of the class, let alone a TV camera, that’s why I always say I think my classmates would be shocked to know that I’m doing what I’ve done for my career, they would say you, the guy who didn’t say that much, the guy how only had a couple of friends in high school, you.”

Around that time Kevin had another dream, but it didn’t quite pan out.

“In all honesty I used to have shoulder-length hair when I was 18, 19, 20 and I was a lead singer in a rock band. And then of course we were not that good, so we disbanded and decided to have normal lives.”

After attending Winona State, Kevin landed his first job, a radio gig in Northeast Wisconsin where he met his wife in 1983.

“New London, Wisconsin had a little radio station and I was the news director, department of one. I felt like I dominated that market being the only station in town, I felt I really owned it.”

A year in New London led Kevin to Appleton doing radio news for WHBY.

Two and a half years later his television break in Wausau and WAOW’s Newsline 9.

“Started as a reporter but then luckily the main anchor happened to leave a few months after I got there and even more lucky I got the anchor job, so then there I was and then two and a half years later Channel 2 started this morning show, said they needed an anchor, so I said sounds good to me.”

All of us would agree Kevin, you made a great decision.

