REPORT: Chargers expected to sign Corey Linsley to megadeal

Linsley to become NFL highest paid Center
Green Bay Packers' Corey Linsley snaps the ball during the first half of an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' Corey Linsley snaps the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple National outlets are reporting Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Linsley, an All-Pro in 2020, is an upcoming unrestricted free agent. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting Linsley deal is “expected to make him the NFL’s highest-paid center.”

While NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo says Linsley deal is a reported to a “five-year, $62.5 million deal” and “will get $26 million over the first two years.” The Chargers cannot officially sign the upcoming free agent until March 17 at 3 p.m. when the NFL’s free agency period begins.

The reported deal will reunite former Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga who signed with the Chargers last offseason.

