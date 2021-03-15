REPORT: Chargers expected to sign Corey Linsley to megadeal
Linsley to become NFL highest paid Center
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple National outlets are reporting Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Linsley, an All-Pro in 2020, is an upcoming unrestricted free agent. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting Linsley deal is “expected to make him the NFL’s highest-paid center.”
While NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo says Linsley deal is a reported to a “five-year, $62.5 million deal” and “will get $26 million over the first two years.” The Chargers cannot officially sign the upcoming free agent until March 17 at 3 p.m. when the NFL’s free agency period begins.
The reported deal will reunite former Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga who signed with the Chargers last offseason.
