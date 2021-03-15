REPORT: Chargers expected to sign Corey Linsley to megadeal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple National outlets are reporting Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Linsley, an All-Pro in 2020, is an upcoming unrestricted free agent. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting Linsley deal is “expected to make him the NFL’s highest-paid center.”

The #Chargers are signing C Corey Linsley to a five-year, $62.5 million deal, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He is the new highest-paid center in the league and will get $26 million over the first two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

While NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo says Linsley deal is a reported to a “five-year, $62.5 million deal” and “will get $26 million over the first two years.” The Chargers cannot officially sign the upcoming free agent until March 17 at 3 p.m. when the NFL’s free agency period begins.

The reported deal will reunite former Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga who signed with the Chargers last offseason.

The #Chargers are expected to sign all-pro center Corey Linsley, per sources. The longtime #Packers standout has a new home on a deal expected to make him the NFL's highest-paid center. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

