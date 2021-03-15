N.E.W. Community Clinic helps vaccinate ‘underserved’ in our area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The N.E.W. Community Clinic found a way to stay open during the pandemic to meet the needs of those who are underserved in our community.

“We really tried to be as adaptable as we could to be able to see our patients,” said Kim Franzen, CEO of N.E.W. Community Clinic.

That adaptability included using grant funds to hire a nurse who dealt exclusively with COVID-19 coordination efforts, from testing to vaccines.

“She really has been able to look at the processes, look at the outcomes and help facilitate our success,” said Franzen.

The clinic’s success has been ongoing since December when the clinic started receiving COVID-19 vaccines from the state. To date, the clinic administers between 70-100 doses a week to those who are underserved in our community.

“We’re really supplemental to the vaccine efforts that are happening here in Brown County,” said Franzen. “We’re really providing the gap service for those that meet our mission.”

Franzen said it is not a large operation, but an important one.

“We are small-scale, but we feel like we are making a difference,” said Franzen. “When we think about the vaccine, we don’t think about numbers and large-scale efforts, we think about who are the patients that already come to our clinic and how can we provide access for them.”

Franzen said about a fourth of the clinic’s patient population is homeless.

“So, we’ve gone into the homeless shelter setting and been able to vaccinate the homeless in that setting versus having them come to our clinic.”

Since March 1, those who live in congregate settings, such as homeless shelters, became eligible for the vaccine. The clinic has been using Moderna and Pfizer, which means a second dose must be administered within a certain time frame. To make sure people get their second dose on time, clinic staff members schedule the second appointment right away, with an incentive voucher.

“We know that those that are homeless have food insecurity, so we may use something such as a gift card to a fast-food restaurant or something such as that to be able to help support them, and then be able to incentivize them to come back,” said Franzen. “With the incentive voucher, we use that on the second vaccine. So, it is not used on first vaccine, it’s used to incentivize them, to make sure that we do close that loop for the second vaccine.”

While the clinic’s mission is to serve those who are uninsured and underserved, it is important to note that those who do not have insurance, can still go to mass vaccination sites offered throughout the community. The vaccine itself is already paid for by the federal government. The ‘administering’ fee will either be picked up by your insurance or the state for those who are uninsured.

“Our organization isn’t about being a mass vaccination site but really being that site to fill the gap for those that we serve,” said Franzen.

