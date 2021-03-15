Ledgeview looking for artists to create trail paintings

TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - The Town of Ledgeview is looking for artists to brighten up a spot on the East River Trail.

The town wants to put up four paintings at Creamery Road and Ledgeview Park.

The Beautification Committee says it is open to ideas from artists. Artists can submit those online at https://www.ledgeviewwisconsin.com/call-for-artists/

“A lot of communities are doing murals. We looked at different opportunities and adding art into Ledgeview with the idea of maybe doing murals. At this point we couldn’t find any viable locations that made sense, so with that we thought about trail paintings. There’s communities that do crosswalk paintings,” says Stephanie Schlag, Parks and Recreation Director, Town of Ledgeview.

Artists can submit their work through April 12.

