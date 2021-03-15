Jamaal Williams thanks Green Bay, says goodbye to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers re-signed running back Aaron Jones on Sunday to a four-year, $48 million dollar deal with a reported $13 million signing bonus. One of the fallouts from the deal likely is the loss of another running back, Jamaal Williams.

Williams is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL’s free agent period begins on March 17 at 3 p.m. CT . Monday afternoon Williams posted a thank you on his Instagram thanking the city of Green Bay and the Packers.

“Thank you Green Bay for accepting me and letting me grow into the Man I am today and still thriving to be. I have nothing but RESPECT and LOVE for everyone who works in the Packers facility from Players, Coaches, all the employees that work in Lambeau, and the fans!! I’m going to miss It all, cherish all my memories, and keep striving for Greatness. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead and excited to grind for what I want 😬😬 but nothing but love GB it’s been real,” Williams said.

The Packers drafted Williams in the fourth round in 2017 out of BYU. He quickly became a tandem running back alongside Jones. Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst drafted Williams replacement, running back A.J. Dillon in the second round of last year’s draft.

“It’s just sad that we won’t be able to play together again,” Williams said Monday during an interview with NFL Network.

Williams confirmed that “a lot” of teams are interested in signing him. The legal tampering period opened Monday, and players can officially sign new deals on Wednesday.

