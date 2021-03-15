INTERVIEW: Keeping the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Madison has hosted the World Dairy Expo for more than 50 years. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic, and now COVID-19 restrictions in Madison or Dane County could threaten the event’s return in 2021.

State Senator Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac) wants to make sure the World Dairy Expo doesn’t have an incentive to look elsewhere for holding the event. He talked with Action 2 News at 4:30 about his efforts to make sure the World Dairy Expo stays in Wisconsin.

