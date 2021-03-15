Advertisement

Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA

By KPNX Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (KPNX) - A 12-year-old girl from Arizona is set to attend college with plans to become a NASA scientist after graduation.

At 12 years old, Alena Wicker is well on her way to achieving her dreams at Arizona State University. She graduated from high school this year, acing all her homeschool classes quickly. She will start college classes this summer with a goal to work for NASA as an engineer.

“I just had a goal that I wanted to get to,” Alena said. “I always dreamed of being an engineer because throughout my life, I liked building.”

Alena’s passion for building started with Lego sets when she was an infant.

“At 4 years old, she said, ‘Mommy, I’m going to work for NASA, and I’m going to go up there.’ She would point to the stars,” said her mother, Daphne McQuarter. “She just had a gift for numbers and Legos and science, so I started nurturing that gift.”

One to exceed expectations, Alena will be double majoring in astronomical and planetary science and chemistry. If all goes well, she’ll be done with college at 16 and off to NASA that same year. Her goal is to build rovers, like the one sent to Mars in the Perseverance mission.

“I’ll be driving one of those future space mobiles by the time I graduate college,” Alena said. “It doesn’t matter what your age is or what you’re planning to do. Go for it, dream, then accomplish it.”

Her next challenge is building her online presence by launching a podcast.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
State COVID-19 vaccine milestones of “shots in the arm”, completion of vaccine series likely to be met early this week
Wisconsin approaching vaccine dose milestone, breaks record of doses given in one day
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game...
Jones reaches agreement with Packers
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic expanding eligibility for appointments
Menominee Tribal Police need your help in locating Menom Powless-Brown, who is a suspect in a...
Help needed finding Menominee Reservation shooting suspect, federal arrest warrant issued

Latest News

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
7 picked, 7 to go for jury in ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death
Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
Teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccination but school reopening debate continues
A disagreement between some of the partygoers seemed to have led to the shooting, but police...
2 killed when at least one shooter opens fire at Chicago party
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote COVID-19 relief plan’s benefits