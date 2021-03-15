Drive-by surprise birthday for Charlie Knuth in Darboy

DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A community in Darboy came together Saturday to celebrate the birthday of a teenager who hasn’t been able to leave his home in a year.

Action 2 News has previously told you about Charlie Knuth who turned 15-years-old Saturday.

Knuth has a rare skin disease that causes painful blisters. In 2019, Knuth was also diagnosed with lymphoma.

On Saturday, dozens drove by Knuth’s house in a surprise to him, honking their horns, waiving, and holding up signs.

“It made me feel really special and felt like I belonged here and that made my day and made my birthday. 03:17:33 “I appreciate the people that pick up where I can’t and I’m so proud of everyone who did this,” said Trisha Knuth, Charlie’s mom.

The Darboy Corner Store organized the event.

Knuth’s mom said her family is trusting science and remains hopeful Charlie can go out once the pandemic is over.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.