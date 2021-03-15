Advertisement

Dog blamed for crash that damaged Sturgeon Bay building

A dog is blamed for a crash that damaged a building in Sturgeon Bay.
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An owner pointed the finger at his dog after a Jeep crashed into a building in Sturgeon Bay.

On March 13, Sturgeon Bay Police were called to 242 Michigan Street for a vehicle into the Fairfield Building.

The driver told police he had parked his Jeep at a gas station and walked over to the Sunflower Bakery. A short time later he saw his Jeep up against the Fairfield building across the street.

The driver said he was sure he put his vehicle into park. He told police that his dog, Callie, was inside the Jeep and suspected the animal bumped the shifter into drive.

A police report shows the SUV was parked in the gas station parking lot across the street. It shifts right and crosses Michigan Street into the building.

A police report shows the path of a Jeep into the Fairfield building in Sturgeon Bay.
A police report shows the path of a Jeep into the Fairfield building in Sturgeon Bay.(Sturgeon Bay Police)

There were no injuries.

Art museum Pearl of Door County posted photos of the crash on Facebook.

“It’s not every day that a dog drives a Jeep across traffic and right in to your business! ...a lil shook but saved by a big chunk of smokey quartz! Thankfully no one was injured,” reads the post.

Posted by The Pearl of Door County on Saturday, March 13, 2021

Callie’s owner says he’s glad that no one was hurt. He says Callie’s driver’s license has been suspended for the foreseeable future.

