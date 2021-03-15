Developer and Town of Winneconne at odds over sewer hook-up prices

Winneconne, Wis. (WBAY) - A local developer is in a legal fight with the town of Winneconne, over how much it charges per lot for sewer hook-ups. For a decade now, Winneconne developed William “Woody” Garrow, says he’s been in a standoff with the town’s Sanitary District #3. He’s in a drawn-out legal fight over what he believes are unreasonably high sewer hook-up fees.

“It came out that you had to pay $14,800 to hook up to the sewer that I had installed and paid for and the town did not have one dime invested,” said Garrow.

Frustration reached an all-time high when Garrow put up a large sign at the entrance to his 16-lots at Olen Shores Estates.

“I’ve had tons of calls and I’m upfront with the people and I say, ‘Hey $14,800 to hook up and you have to drill a wall for $10,000’ and they say to me, ‘Well you must not want much for your allowance.’ I said ‘No, that’s not the case, I like to get payback in what I had invested,’” Garrow said.

But officials of the town’s Sanitary District #3 say they haven’t heard of anyone having any issues with the cost.

“It’s based on what it took to build this system, what it took to get everybody into it and again, through the years, we’ve increased with inflation but stopped that, we’ve capped it and we’re going to leave it there,” said Michael Paulik, Commissioner and President for the Town of Winneconne Sanitary District #3.

Garrow says the Village of Winneconne charged $850 dollars for residential sewer, per lot. And says he will not be selling any lots until the town’s fees are re-assessed more competitively.

“If they had the sewer hook-ups at the right price, let’s say at $850, you know we’d have people in there building houses and the taxes would increase and it’d just be good for everyone,” Garrow says.

The case is still in the appeal process and Garrow’s team is attempting to get a jury trial.

