Dentists could administer COVID-19 vaccine under bill

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Dentists in Wisconsin could administer the COVID-19 vaccine under a bill the state Legislature is scheduled to pass on Tuesday, a step being taken as the push to increase people for the coronavirus accelerates.

It was one of several coronavirus-related proposals up for votes.

While it has broad bipartisan support, other Republican-backed measures are opposed by Democrats.

About 20 states have expanded who can administer the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the effort to speed vaccinations to slow the spready of the virus.

Dentists in neighboring Minnesota and Illinois are already permitted to give the vaccine.

