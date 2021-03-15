Dentists could administer COVID-19 vaccine under bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Dentists in Wisconsin could administer the COVID-19 vaccine under a bill the state Legislature is scheduled to pass on Tuesday, a step being taken as the push to increase people for the coronavirus accelerates.

It was one of several coronavirus-related proposals up for votes.

While it has broad bipartisan support, other Republican-backed measures are opposed by Democrats.

About 20 states have expanded who can administer the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the effort to speed vaccinations to slow the spready of the virus.

Dentists in neighboring Minnesota and Illinois are already permitted to give the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.