Covid relief bill offers unexpected tax break for millions of Americans

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Throughout 2020, millions of Americans lost their jobs due to Covid-19 and received federal unemployment assistance.

If you are one of them, but have already filed your taxes, you’ll need to file an amended return.

The American Rescue Plan, recently signed into law, has triggered an unexpected tax break.

A certified public accountant for the past 38 years, David Kamps has never seen such a crazy tax season.

“This is the most unbelievable season I’ve ever experienced, I mean I thought by now life would be easy,” says Kamps with a chuckle from his Little Chute office.

With tens of millions of tax returns already filed, the American Rescue Plan now mandates the IRS to make a large amount of unemployment benefits received in 2020 as tax free.

“It was really unbelievable and now to make a change and say that up to $10,200 per person may be tax free, well you’ve already filed your taxes, you’ve paid tax on that income and now the government is saying well you don’t have to anymore,” explains Kamps.

A headache for tax preparers, but good news for millions of Americans.

“I don’t bemoan it from my clients perspective, it’s just that it hits below the belt from our industry perspective,” says Kamps.

Kamps estimates the average person who received federal unemployment last year will receive a substantial refund.

“Most people are probably in that 12 or 22-percent tax bracket, if you have two earners probably 22-percent, so you’re looking at more than a couple thousand dollars of refund, so it’s definitely worth looking into,” says Kamps.

Kamps advice though, is to be patient and don’t rush to file an amended return.

He says he’s hearing the IRS is looking at ways to handle the amended returns on its own.

“Right now the IRS just needs time to think because I think this caught just about everyone off guard,” says Kamps.

