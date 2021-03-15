COVID-19 creates backlog of inmates waiting for transfer to prison

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than $3,000.

That’s how much money it cost, today alone, to house and care for inmates at the Brown County Jail who are supposed to be in prison.

Some of those inmates have been awaiting transfer for months.

“There is absolutely no reason for them to be in the Brown County Jail at this point,” explains Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain.

Yet as of March 15, 67 people convicted in court and sentenced to time in prison, haven’t gotten there yet.

Sheriff Delain says some of those inmates were sentenced last October and normally would be transferred to one of the state’s prisons within a week or two, but they’re still sitting in the jail five months later.

“Certainly this is a big issue for us because of the crowding, the overcrowding in the Brown County Jail,” he says.

Delain says it raises concerns of safety and security, especially involving inmates with behavioral problems.

Plus, he says it puts added medical costs on the county’s dime.

“For the month of February, we’ve incurred around $95,000 in expenses related to housing state inmates,” he says.

While he’s focusing on tightening budgets, Delain says there are also a lot of other issues with keeping prison inmates in jail.

“It’s just more risk and exposure (with) medical conditions and stuff like that,” says Delain. “Plus, we’re not designed for long-term care of inmates. There’s programming in the prison system that we don’t necessarily have.”

On top of that, it’s also costing Brown County to house its jail inmates, 10 as of Monday, in neighboring Oconto County.

This all started a year ago, when the pandemic hit and the Department of Corrections stopped accepting new inmates to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The backlog was bad enough last year that Delain wrote a letter to the DOC, addressing it.

But as COVID-19 briefly improved, so did the inmate backlog.

The DOC tells Action 2 News it reimbursed counties more than $8 million between March 2020 and the end of January 2021, using federal CARES money and DOC funds, writing “it was the right thing to do.”

But now those reimbursements have stopped, too.

“Effective Feb. 1, they no longer would pay for housing state inmates, so now it all goes back to the county taxpayers,” says Delain.

In a statement, the DOC says sheriffs have been aware of the situation, and now that cases in the prisons are again declining and federal money is used up, its slowly increasing intake from jails.

As of this week, it says intakes have increased 150% since the start of February.

The DOC also says almost all of Brown County’s inmates awaiting transfer will be picked up in the next two weeks, adding the department is exploring “options to further reimburse counties.”

Sheriff Delain is happy to see a resolution but is talking with lawmakers about a bill to prevent this from happening again.

Here is the full statement from the DOC:

Wisconsin DOC has never reimbursed counties for intakes before 2020.

DOC took the unprecedented step of reimbursing counties in the spring of 2020 when there was a temporary moratorium placed on state prison admissions as an initial response to the pandemic.

Once the moratorium expired, the backlog in county jails created by the moratorium was cleared, but DOC continued to reimburse counties for the smaller, more-typical number of people they held while awaiting transfer to DOC.

DOC reimbursed the counties more than $8 million between March 2020 and the end of January 2021, using a combination of federal CARES funding and DOC funds.

In the fall, when COVID-19 cases were surging across the state and Wisconsin was setting new records for positive cases daily, we saw a similar increase in COVID-19 cases in our institutions. In response to that surge, last November, DOC began to further limit intake from county jails as a way to limit the infiltration of COVID-19 into our institutions and spread of the virus among our institutions.

DOC continued to reimburse counties, even as CARES funding expired at the end of 2020, using only agency funds to reimburse them in January because we felt it was the right thing to do.

Starting in February, given that COVID-19 cases had substantially lowered in our institutions and there were no more funds to reimburse counties, DOC began the process of slowly increasing intake from county jails. That process has continued and, as of this week, DOC has increased intakes from county jails 150% since the start of February. Intake numbers are now at a level we think we can sustain during the remaining course of the pandemic and will help us address the backlog caused by the fall surge of COVID-19 cases.

Sec. Carr meets with members of the Badger State Sheriff’s Association every month. Because of those regular meetings, sheriffs in the state were aware of everything I explained above. They were made aware before we were going to start limiting intake, when we were going to stop reimbursements and when we were going to start increasing intakes last month.

They are also aware that DOC is continuing to explore future options to further reimburse counties as the backlog is cleared.

In addition, DOC has worked with individual sheriffs in the state on a case-by-case basis to alleviate any problems they may be having in regards to population, trying to prioritize those who ask for assistance while also trying to be equitable to all counties in terms of the intake scheduling process.

Almost all of the people currently at the Brown County jail awaiting transfer to DOC will be picked up and taken into DOC care over the next two weeks.

