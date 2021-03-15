Advertisement

UPDATE: Clintonville Police say issue on Lincoln Avenue now resolved

Earlier in the day, police had asked community members to avoid a stretch of Lincoln Avenue due to what they called a law enforcement issue
Police Generic
Police Generic(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Clintonville Police say an issue has been resolved on Lincoln Avenue between 15th and 16th Streets.

Earlier on Monday, police had taken to Facebook around 6 p.m. and asked community to avoid the area as they dealt with what they called a “law enforcement issue.”

No other details were immediately provided about the issue that was happening at the time.

Roughly a half hour later, police again took to Facebook, saying issue had been resolved, but offered no other details. However, police did thank everyone for their cooperation as they dealt with the issue.

Action 2 News did reach out to Clintonville Police for more details after learning of the incident, but as of this update, hasn’t heard back.

This article will be updated as more information is received.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Clintonville Police are asking community members to avoid a stretch of Lincoln Avenue due to an ongoing situation Monday evening.

According to a Facebook post made on the department’s page, police say citizens should avoid Lincoln Avenue between 15th and 16th Streets.

Police wrote they’re dealing with a law enforcement issue, and are asking for the public’s cooperation.

No details were given regarding the type of issue they were dealing with.

Officials didn’t immediately provide specifics on what residents in that part of town should do.

Action 2 News has reached out for more details regarding the situation, and will update this story as they become available.

