Celebrate De Pere festival canceled for second year in a row

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Organizers of the Celebrate De Pere festival have decided to cancel this year’s event.

According to a news release issued by the festival’s Board of Directors, organizers decided to cancel the festival held on Memorial Day weekend due to current concerns for health and safety reasons.

The release goes on to say volunteers, committee members and directors had hoped for the events to return, but say they can’t achieve their mission for the 2021 festival.

“As the country and its people proceed down the path of returning to that new normal, that return to normalcy now appears as the light at the end of the tunnel we are all traveling down,” reads the release. “Unfortunately, our community, state and nation have still not arrived at that destination and so the journey is not complete nor has our goal of being able to ensure the safety of all our attendees so that the community can re-embrace Celebrate DePere as the official festival kickoff to summer as it has done for almost three decades.”

Organizers say although the event has been canceled, they ask everyone to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the festival, which is a major fundraiser for non-profit groups, was also canceled in 2020.

That cancellation was the first time Celebrate De Pere had been canceled in 30 years.

Organizers had previously said the 2019 event at the Brown County Fairgrounds had set a new attendance record, and had planned to move back to Voyageur Park.

