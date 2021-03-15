Body of missing hunter located in Upper Peninsula

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WBAY) - The body of a missing hunter was found March 13 in the Cedar River, according to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan.

Officials identified the body as 58-year-old Vladmir Ivanovic. He was reported missing in November.

At about 3:45 p.m., deputies were called to an area one mile north of Cedar River Campground. They found a body stuck in some ice shoves in the river.

First responders recovered Ivanovic’s body from the water.

The Sheriff’s Office says there are no signs of foul play. The Assistant Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death a cold water drowning.

