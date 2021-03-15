3 arrested following two separate high-speed chases in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say three people have been arrested and are being held on various charges after two separate high-speed pursuits in Manitowoc County, neither of which resulted in any injuries.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the first chase started shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 13 after a deputy tried to stop a vehicle speeding on southbound I-43 near County Highway JJ in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids.

The Sheriff’s Office say the driver, identified as 23-year-old Joshua Lawrence of Milwaukee, refused to stop, and while leaving I-43 at U.S. Highway 151, he hit a curb, which ended up deflating the front driver’s side tire.

While driving south on U.S. 151, authorities say he tried to turn south on Brunner Road, but the vehicle went over the curb and into the front yard of a home near the intersection.

Afterwards, the Sheriff’s Office says Lawrence ran from the scene, but was then caught on the 9700 block of Old Highway 151.

Authorities say the chase reached speeds of about 95 miles an hour, and lasted nearly 4.5 miles.

Lawrence is being held on charges for felony-fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, and a probation hold. The Sheriff’s Office says he was also cited for speeding, operating after revocation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested following a separate chase during the overnight hours Sunday into Monday morning.

According to authorities, they received a report of a hit and run crash shortly after 12:30 a.m. on March 15 in the village of Cleveland. The Sheriff’s Office says initial information showed a vehicle, then determined to be a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, hit an unoccupied parked vehicle.

A deputy later found the Hyundai Sonata, which had a disabled front passenger side tire, traveling north on County Highway LS.

While trying to stop the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office says the front driver’s side tire deflated, however the driver continued to drive north before entering the City of Manitowoc.

The driver then reportedly stopped in the 1300 block of South 10th Street.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Robert Autman of Milwaukee, and his passenger was identified as 40-year-old Marissa Flores, also of Milwaukee.

Authorities say Autman was arrested for felony-fleeing, operating a while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, operating after revocation, and a probation hold.

However, Flores was identified as being the driver of the vehicle during the hit and run.

Flores was arrested for operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a probation hold, and was also cited for hit and run.

The Sheriff’s Office says that chase lasted about 8.5 miles, and reached speeds of about 73 miles an hour.

