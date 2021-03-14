Advertisement

State Patrol: Merrill man arrested for sixth OWI offense near Fond du Lac

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Merrill man is being held behind bars for an alleged sixth offense for operating while under the influence after he was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in Fond du Lac County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper stopped a 2008 Dodge Ram for deviation from the designated lane after receiving a driving complaint on southbound I-41 near Lost Arrow Road in Fond du Lac County.

The State Patrol says the driver, identified as 58-year-old Michael Norman, showed signs of impairment, and went through Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Norman was then arrested and booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail following an evidentiary blood draw.

In addition to the OWI offense, authorities say Norman was also arrested for Operating While Revoked.

