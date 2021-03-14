State COVID-19 vaccine milestones of “shots in the arm”, completion of vaccine series likely to be met early this week

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin continues to inch closer to the two million “shots in the arm” milestone, as well as having 700,000 people completing the vaccine series in the state.

According to the Department of Health Services (DHS), the state administered another 32,182 shots in the arm since Saturday’s report, bringing the total number of vaccines given to 1,994,341. That number is for both Wisconsin residents and non-residents.

The state is currently averaging 39,670 doses a day, meaning Wisconsin could reach the two million total “shots in the arm” milestone Monday.

Meanwhile, the DHS says another 11,275 people completed the vaccine series since Saturday, bringing that statewide total to 698,915, or 12.1% of the state’s population authorized to receive the vaccine. The state’s seven-day average for the number of people completing the vaccine series per day is 15,886, which means the state could meet the 700,000 milestone as early as Monday.

A total of 1,251,433 vaccine doses have been administered just to Wisconsin residents, which equals 21.5% of the population. That figure increased by 20,341 within the past 24 hours. The seven-day average of doses administered solely to Wisconsin residents is 25,034.

Wisconsin’s population is 5.822 million people.

According to the DHS, a total of 267,474 vaccine doses were given to Wisconsin residents during the week of March 7, however health officials say that number may fluctuate.

Vaccination numbers are expected to increase quickly throughout the spring, as two million people with medical conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29. CLICK HERE for a full list of eligible medical conditions. Gov. Tony Evers says all Wisconsin residents will be able to get the vaccine starting May 1.

As Action 2 News reported earlier in the day Sunday, the Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic announced an expansion of those eligible to sign up for an appointment at that site.

In Northeast Wisconsin, health officials say 12.8% of the eligible population have completed their vaccine series, which equals 60,802 people.

The DHS says a total of 161,163 shots have been administered to residents in the Northeast Wisconsin region so far, with 20,046 doses given this week.

In the Fox Valley Wisconsin region, state health officials report 24,232 doses of the vaccine have been administered this week. A total of 175,046 vaccine doses have been given there.

So far, the DHS reports that region has seen 11.6% of the population, or 62,747 people, complete the vaccine series.

The state revised its death toll Sunday, lowering the COVID-19 death toll by two to 6,536. The seven-day average is currently eight deaths per day, one fewer than Saturday’s report.

Meanwhile, a total of 274 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative total of positive tests to 569,638.

The state reported 3,548 new negative results for people testing for the novel coronavirus for the first time within the past 24 hours, bringing that statewide total to 2,669,554.

Officials say 17 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.

The state says 556,803 people have recovered from the virus, which equals 97.8% of all confirmed cases. Meanwhile, the state says another 6,140 cases are considered active as of Sunday, which equals 1.1% of all confirmed cases.

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

VACCINE NUMBERS BY COUNTY

BROWN COUNTY (Population: 264,542)

ONE DOSE – 53,545 (20.2%)

COMPLETE – 33,276 (12.6%)

CALUMET COUNTY (Population: 50,089)

ONE DOSE: 9,475 (18.9%)

COMPLETE 5,058 (10.4%)

DODGE COUNTY (Population: 87,839)

ONE DOSE: 15,932 (18.1%)

COMPLETE: 9,042 (10.3%)

DOOR COUNTY (Population: 27,668)

ONE DOSE – 8,093 (29.3%)

COMPLETE - 4,986 (18.0%)

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (Population: 103,403)

ONE DOSE – 21,277 (20.6%)

COMPLETE – 14,296 (13.8%)

FOREST COUNTY (Population: 9,004)

ONE DOSE - 2,335 (25.9%)

COMPLETE - 1,544 (17.1%)

FLORENCE COUNTY (Population: 4,295)

ONE DOSE - 963 (22.4%)

COMPLETE - 728 (16.9%)

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (Population: 18,913)

ONE DOSE - 4,177 (22.1%)

COMPLETE - 2,473 (13.1%)

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (Population: 20,434)

ONE DOSE – 4,034 (19.7%)

COMPLETE - 2,214 (10.8%)

MANITOWOC COUNTY (Population: 78,981)

ONE DOSE – 17,561 (22.2%)

COMPLETE – 10,232 (13.0%)

MARINETTE COUNTY (Population: 40,350)

ONE DOSE – 8,102 (20.1%)

COMPLETE - 4,682 (11.6%)

MENOMINEE COUNTY (4,556)

ONE DOSE - 1,693 (37.2%)

COMPLETE - 818 (18.0%)

OCONTO COUNTY (Population: 37,930)

ONE DOSE – 7,607 (20.1%)

COMPLETE - 4,684 (12.4%)

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (Population: 187,885)

ONE DOSE – 37,384 (19.9%)

COMPLETE – 20,034 (11.1%)

SHAWANO COUNTY (Population: 40,899)

ONE DOSE – 8,178 (20.0%)

COMPLETE - 4,217 (10.3%)

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (Population: 115,340)

ONE DOSE – 22,969 (19.9%)

COMPLETE – 11,202 (9.7%)

WAUPACA COUNTY (Population: 50,990)

ONE DOSE – 10,225 (20.1%)

COMPLETE - 5,472 (10.8%)

WAUSHARA COUNTY (Population: 24,443)

ONE DOSE - 4,473 (18.3%)

COMPLETE - 2,971 (12.2%)

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (Population: 171,907)

ONE DOSE – 36,280 (21.1%)

COMPLETE – 21,704 (12.8%)

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 212 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 fewer than Saturday, and 37 fewer than one week ago. Out of those patients, 57 are in the ICU, seven fewer than Saturday and a decrease of nine from one week ago.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

