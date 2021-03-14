Advertisement

Small fire at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday night at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center.
A fire truck.
A fire truck.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday night at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center.

After investigating, crews found a small fire in the hospital’s electrical

building, near the hospital around 7:45 Saturday night.

Fire crews put out the fire and it never left the electrical service room. The hospital remained in full operation during the incident, and continues to remain fully operational. Officials said patient care was not impacted at any time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department estimates the losses cost about $100,000 dollars.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin approaching vaccine dose milestone, breaks record of doses given in one day
File image
Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Police Generic
Reckless homicide charge sought in Portage motel death
WATCH: Nursing home visits return
Wisconsin updates guidance on in-person nursing home visits
Kaukauna commercial garage fire Credit: Aaron Schmitt/Kaukauna Fire Dept.
10-year-old spots garage fire at Kaukauna business

Latest News

Today will be nice and dry with highs in the low to mid 40s for most!
First Alert Forecast: Dry today but changes are on the way!
Highs closer to average on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: Noticeably colder on Sunday... still breezy
A mass vaccination clinic to protect people from Covid-19 was held for school employees at the...
Nearly 1400 Fox Valley school employees were vaccinated Saturday in large-scale effort to combat Covid-19
The course consisted of six different agility stations
“Project Play 60 Express” socially distanced event at Lambeau Field