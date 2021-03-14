“Project Play 60 Express” socially distanced event at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers aren’t letting COVID-19 stop kids from being active. Families gathered at Lambeau Field on Saturday for some fun and physical activity at the “Project Play 60 Express” event. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New safety protocols made the annual event look a little different this year, with an “express” version.

“We wanted to make sure that we had different groups limited every fifteen minutes, so we can make sure that our spacing was kept appropriate. And all the guests and kids needed to have a face covering of some sort” said Amanda Wery, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

The free community event is focused on helping kids get enough exercise and physical activity. The format was adjusted to keep those safety protocols in place.

“We had limited sign up’s, but we still had them warm up coming up four different ramps to the upper concourse, and participating in six different agility courses,” Amanda says.

Courses consisting of football ladders, limbo, cones, and agile pads. Amanda says it was very important to have the event this year because it allows families to get out of the house and enjoy time together.

“Everybody coming out seems really excited, they have a lot of energy which is great,” Amanda says.

“It’s kind of nice, even just these outside events to do something a little bit normal, and not just the typical walks around the block,” said Andrew Collins, a Play 60 participant.

“Project Play 60 Express” is a part of the Green Bay Packers’ “Give Back” outreach program to benefit the community.

