Advertisement

Police: 4 found dead in Indianapolis home, missing baby found safe

Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later...
Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later found safe, police said.(Source: WISH via CNN)
By WISH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis police are investigating four deaths linked to the abduction of a 6-month-old girl.

Police were called to an intersection Saturday night, where they found a woman who had been shot.

In talking with the woman, police learned about other victims at a house.

At the house, officers found four people dead, including a child. It’s not clear how old the victims were.

Police eventually found a baby girl who had gone missing from that home.

Police are now looking for 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, who they believe had the girl. Police said Halfacre is considered armed and dangerous.

The woman found shot at the intersection was taken to a hospital, where she was last listed as being in stable condition.

Authorities said the shootings are a domestic-related incident.

Copyright 2021 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin approaching vaccine dose milestone, breaks record of doses given in one day
File image
Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Police Generic
Reckless homicide charge sought in Portage motel death
WATCH: Nursing home visits return
Wisconsin updates guidance on in-person nursing home visits
Kaukauna commercial garage fire Credit: Aaron Schmitt/Kaukauna Fire Dept.
10-year-old spots garage fire at Kaukauna business

Latest News

A fire truck.
Small fire at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay
Police surround the bandstand on Clapham Common as people gathered despite the Reclaim These...
London police under pressure over clashes at women’s protest
Today will be nice and dry with highs in the low to mid 40s for most!
First Alert Forecast: Dry today but changes are on the way!
Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department...
2 killed, 10 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side