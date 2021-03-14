Advertisement

Oshkosh zoo welcomes bald eagle to raptor exhibit

Visitors to the Menominee Park Zoo in Oshkosh will soon be able to see Cayuga the bald eagle.
Visitors to the Menominee Park Zoo in Oshkosh will soon be able to see Cayuga the bald eagle.(Menominee Park Zoo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Menominee Park Zoo have announced a new addition to its raptor exhibit.

Zoo officials say a six-year-old male bald eagle, named Cayuga, is the latest resident, and comes from Cornell University Wildlife Health Clinic of Ithaca, New York.

Officials say Cayuga was injured by a gunshot wound, which caused a partial amputation of his left wing. Due to the amputation, he is unable to be released back to the wild, and he has been under professional care and rehabilitation since 2015.

Members of the Menominee Park Zoo contacted the Cornell Raptor Program about Cayuga’s position, and after a consideration period, members of the Cornell program decided the Oshkosh exhibit would enhance the eagle’s quality of life, and also provide quality education to zoo visitors.

The Menominee Park Zoo is scheduled to open for the season on May 1.

According to the zoo’s website, the Eagle Exhibit is scheduled to be finished this spring, and the year-round exhibit will be the home of two non-releasable Bald Eagles.

The exhibit will be located between the wolf and elk exhibits on the eastern side of the zoo.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin approaching vaccine dose milestone, breaks record of doses given in one day
File image
Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Police Generic
Reckless homicide charge sought in Portage motel death
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol
Kaukauna commercial garage fire Credit: Aaron Schmitt/Kaukauna Fire Dept.
10-year-old spots garage fire at Kaukauna business

Latest News

Menominee Tribal Police need your help in locating Menom Powless-Brown, who is a suspect in a...
Help needed finding Menominee Reservation shooting suspect, federal arrest warrant issued
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic expanding eligibility for appointments
First Alert Forecast: Breezy conditions continue Sunday, mix of sun and clouds
First Alert Forecast: Breezy conditions continue Sunday, mix of sun and clouds
Vaccine Scams
Health care provider warns of COVID-19 vaccine phone scam