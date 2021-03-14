Oshkosh zoo welcomes bald eagle to raptor exhibit

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Menominee Park Zoo have announced a new addition to its raptor exhibit.

Zoo officials say a six-year-old male bald eagle, named Cayuga, is the latest resident, and comes from Cornell University Wildlife Health Clinic of Ithaca, New York.

Officials say Cayuga was injured by a gunshot wound, which caused a partial amputation of his left wing. Due to the amputation, he is unable to be released back to the wild, and he has been under professional care and rehabilitation since 2015.

Members of the Menominee Park Zoo contacted the Cornell Raptor Program about Cayuga’s position, and after a consideration period, members of the Cornell program decided the Oshkosh exhibit would enhance the eagle’s quality of life, and also provide quality education to zoo visitors.

The Menominee Park Zoo is scheduled to open for the season on May 1.

According to the zoo’s website, the Eagle Exhibit is scheduled to be finished this spring, and the year-round exhibit will be the home of two non-releasable Bald Eagles.

The exhibit will be located between the wolf and elk exhibits on the eastern side of the zoo.

