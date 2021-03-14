Advertisement

One hospitalized after being removed from burning building by police

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say one person is recovering from significant injuries and four people are displaced following a fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 1100 block of East Walnut Street just before 4 p.m. for a report of heavy black smoke coming from the back of a home.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the rear unit of a one and a half story, two unit home.

Firefighters outside a residence on the 1100 block of E. Walnut Street in Green Bay.
Firefighters outside a residence on the 1100 block of E. Walnut Street in Green Bay.(WBAY Staff)

While crews arrived at the scene, they say police were removing one victim from the apartment.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the flames.

Officials say the person pulled from the home was taken to an area hospital for their injuries after being attended to at the scene.

Details about the victim, or the victim’s injuries, weren’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Fire officials say there was substantial damage done to the rear unit, and little damage to the front unit.

Damage is estimated to cost $30,000.

Firefighters say one person was hospitalized for injuries following a fire in Green Bay Sunday...
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized for injuries following a fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon.(WBAY Staff)

