LIGHT SNOW OR MIX POSSIBLE LATE MONDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds will increase and thicken tonight as our next weathermaker approaches. Low pressure will pass by to our south Monday and skies will turn cloudy during the day. The daytime hours should be dry, but there will be a chance for a light wintry mix and snow in the area by the evening.

This will not be a major storm in Northeast Wisconsin, but a slushy inch or two of snow may fall across southern areas. We’ll also need to watch for some light icing overnight. There may be some slippery roads early Tuesday, but at this time, we do not anticipate widespread travel problems. Monday will still be breezy with a high in the upper 30s and an east wind of 10-20 mph.

There may be a few lingering flurries early Tuesday, but the afternoon should be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will make it back to near 40° after morning lows in the upper 20s. We should see more sunshine on Wednesday, and highs will return to the middle 40s.

Another strong area of low pressure will develop across the Plains mid-week. For now, it’s looking like that low will miss our area to the south. Skies should be mostly cloudy as the low passes by on Thursday, but any rain/mix should stay in far southern Wisconsin. Thursday will be breezy with highs in the lower half of the 40s. We’ll begin Friday mostly cloudy, but skies should turn clear overnight. Look for plenty of sunshine on Saturday with milder temperatures. Highs next weekend should get back into the 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: E 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: NE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and thicken. Still breezy at times. LOW: 24

MONDAY: Turning cloudy with light snow/mix arriving late... more likely at NIGHT. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Morning flurries possible. Mostly cloudy with a lighter wind. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain-snow mix passing SOUTH. Breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Early clouds, with some clearing late. A bit milder. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and warmer. HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Mild with increasing clouds. HIGH: 55

