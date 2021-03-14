Jones reaches agreement with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahead of free agency, the Packers organization and running back Aaron Jones secured a deal on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Jones signed a 4-year deal worth $48 million and includes a $13 million signing bonus.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, according to Jones’ agent Drew Rosenhaus, the running back would have signed for more in free agency, but wanted to stay in Green Bay.

Officially official. Jonesy is back with the #Packers https://t.co/NXV2V5JKi1 — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) March 14, 2021

#Packers fans will love this. Jones wants to carry the G. https://t.co/Du0vma7ZnU — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) March 14, 2021

Packers bringing Aaron Jones back, so happy for one of the nicest guys I’ve ever had the pleasure of chatting with! #4MoreYears https://t.co/NVSLYBb8fU — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 14, 2021

From Aaron Jones’ agent, @DrewJRosenhaus: “We anticipated bigger offers in free agency but Aaron wanted to stay with the Packers.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 14, 2021

The announcement comes just days after the team reportedly restructured contracts of offensive line backer Preston Smith and safety Adrian Amos.

The contracts were restructured in order to comply with the NFL’s salary cap of $182.5 million.

Packers player David Bakhtiari took to social media shortly after the news broke Sunday.

