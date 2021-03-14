Advertisement

Jones reaches agreement with Packers

The running back signed a 4-year deal worth $48 million
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahead of free agency, the Packers organization and running back Aaron Jones secured a deal on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Jones signed a 4-year deal worth $48 million and includes a $13 million signing bonus.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, according to Jones’ agent Drew Rosenhaus, the running back would have signed for more in free agency, but wanted to stay in Green Bay.

The announcement comes just days after the team reportedly restructured contracts of offensive line backer Preston Smith and safety Adrian Amos.

The contracts were restructured in order to comply with the NFL’s salary cap of $182.5 million.

Packers player David Bakhtiari took to social media shortly after the news broke Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin approaching vaccine dose milestone, breaks record of doses given in one day
File image
Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Police Generic
Reckless homicide charge sought in Portage motel death
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol
Kaukauna commercial garage fire Credit: Aaron Schmitt/Kaukauna Fire Dept.
10-year-old spots garage fire at Kaukauna business

Latest News

Preston Smith records a sack against the Denver Broncos on September 22, 2019 (CBS Pool)
Packers restructure contracts of Preston Smith, Adrian Amos
Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season....
Milwaukee Bucks expand fan capacity at Fiserv Forum
The offensive lineman is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft
Bay Port grad Van Lanen shows off at Badgers’ Pro Day
The offensive lineman is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft
Bay Port grad Cole Van Lanen shows off at Badgers' Pro Day