Help needed finding Menominee Reservation shooting suspect, federal arrest warrant issued

Police say 19-year-old Menom Powless-Brown is considered armed and dangerous
Menominee Tribal Police need your help in locating Menom Powless-Brown, who is a suspect in a...
Menominee Tribal Police need your help in locating Menom Powless-Brown, who is a suspect in a weekend shooting on the reservation.(Menominee Tribal Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police say they need your help finding a man who is accused of being involved in a shooting on the Menominee Reservation on Saturday.

According to police, an active Federal Arrest Warrant has been issued for the apprehension of Menom Powless-Brown.

Police say Powless-Brown is 19-year-old, and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 6′1, and is about 160 pounds.

If you see him, police say do not approach him, or try to apprehend him, and to instead call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

You’re also urged to contact law enforcement if you know where he may be.

No details were immediately provided regarding the shooting.

Check back for updates as they become available.

