Green Bay’s bulk item and trash pick-up week starts Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us have spent more time indoors during the pandemic and winter months. The time has finally come for spring cleaning, organizing, and getting rid of those household items that you’ve been meaning to get around to.

Starting Monday, March 15-19, Green Bay residents have the whole week to place “overflow” trash bags to your issued trash cart, if it’s full.

“You can put out up to four 32-gallon garbage bags. Say you’re cleaning out the basement and all think ‘all these garbage bags don’t fit in my cart,’ you can set those outside of the cart” said Chris Pirlot, Operations Division Director at the Department of Public Works.

In addition to the four extra trash bags, residents can also place bulky household items outside for the curbside collection.

“There are limitations of course, you know you can’t put out a mountain of stuff, but the city will pick up to 2 cubic yards of bulk waste,” said Pirlot. 2 cubic yards, maximum, that is (6 feet x 3 feet x 3 feet).

Pirlot says some acceptable items are couches, loveseats, tables, desks, beds, and mattresses. Even patio furniture, entertainment centers, cribs, and exercise equipment are allowed. In 2021, the city offers four trash collection weeks. Public Works officials tell us that items not included in the bulk pick-up are electronics, appliances, and demolition, construction, or remodeling waste.

“DPW would and will always pick those up, those demolition waste type stuff and electronics, however, there’s a charge, that’s not part of the ‘no charge collection’ several times a year,” said Pirlot.

The next free trash overflow collection dates are July 6-10, September 13-17, and December 28, 2021-January 1, 2022.

Although, the bulk household item collection is only during the weeks of March 15-19 and September 13-17.

Click here for the 2021 Public Works trash pick-up calendar.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.