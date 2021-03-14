Advertisement

Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic expanding eligibility for appointments

Appointments can be made online, or by calling 920-399-2550
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.(chaelesse delpleche)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say the Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (FCCVC) is expanding eligibility to create an appointment for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the City of Appleton, the clinic had previously only accepted appointments for specific eligible groups, including those in phase 1A, anyone age 65 and older, as well as school and daycare staff.

However, now anyone who falls under current eligible guidelines detailed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), except for those with certain medical conditions or those under 1C, will be able to make an appointment starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14.

City officials sent a news release regarding the update shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

CLICK HERE to see those eligible groups.

Vaccine clinic appointments will run from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 - Thursday, March 18.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment online.

According to city officials, anyone who falls under Phase 1C, or those with certain medical conditions, will be eligible starting March 29.

No walk-ins will be allowed.

For those without internet access, city officials say an appointment can be made by calling 920-399-2550, and leave their name and phone numbers. Staff making appointments will then return the call and help book an appointment.

The clinic is at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, located at 355 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton.

