Two arrested following drug bust at Two Rivers motel

(WBKO)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a Manitowoc man and a Cleveland woman are behind bars following a search at a Two Rivers motel room.

According to Two Rivers Police, officers did a search of a room at an eastside motel on the evening of March 3 after seeing short term traffic that they say is consistent with illegal drug activity.

While searching the room, police say they found more than 120 grams of methamphetamine, more than 27 grams of heroin, 1.5 grams of cocaine, as well as a large amount of cash, other drug paraphernalia and packaging material that is consistent with drug sales.

Officials say a 30-year-old Manitowoc man and a 19-year-old Cleveland woman were arrested without incident during the search, and are being held at the Manitowoc County Jail.

According to police, both suspects have been convicted of drug crimes before, have previous drug arrests, or currently have open cases.

Police add the man is being charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule II drug, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and a Probation hold.

Meanwhile, officials add the woman is being charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule II Drug, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and two counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

