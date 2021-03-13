BREEZY AND COLDER ON SUNDAY

Despite the breeze, today will go down as the nicer of our two days this weekend. Afternoon highs were generally in the upper 50s to lower 60s, but we’ll be a solid 15°-20° colder on Sunday...

Today’s westerly wind will turn to the northeast tonight, ushering in Sunday’s cool-down. Look for lows to bottom out around 30° tonight with highs only getting back into the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday afternoon. A brisk northeast wind could gust to 25 mph. As the ice on the Bay of Green Bay as well as Lake Winnebago continues to melt... the strong northeast wind could create ice shoves in the Lower Bay as well as the western shore of Lake Winnebago.

Sunday will be dry, but clouds will be on the increase as our next weathermaker approaches. Low pressure will pass by to our south, but it will be close enough to bring the chance for a light wintry mix to the area late Monday into Tuesday. Total liquid equivalent with this system will likely remain less than 0.2″ and any snow accumulation would be minimal. Monday will still be breezy with a high in the upper 30s.

There may be a few lingering flurries early Tuesday, but the afternoon should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 40s which is only slightly above average for mid-March. We’ll be watching for another storm system to impact the area late Wednesday into Thursday. As of now, this mid-week system looks like it may be a touch stronger... but, it also appears the bulk of the rain-snow associated with this system will pass to our south as well. Afternoon temperatures will hold in the 40s through the end of the work week, but temperatures should trend warmer next weekend.

** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME begins Sunday at 2:00 am. Don’t forget that your clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour before you go to bed tonight! **

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

MONDAY: E 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies... lighter wind. LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Filtered sunshine. Cooler and breezy. Wind gusts to 25 mph. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Turning mostly cloudy and breezy. LATE snow/mix possible... more likely at NIGHT. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Morning flurries possible. Decreasing clouds with a weakening wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds. Wintry mix at NIGHT? HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain-snow mix... mainly SOUTH. Breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Early clouds, more sunshine late. A bit milder. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and warmer. HIGH: 50

