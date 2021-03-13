Advertisement

Reckless homicide charge sought in Portage motel death

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) - Police in Portage say they plan to seek reckless homicide charges in the death of a man found unresponsive at a local hotel.

Officers were called to the Ridge Motor Inn Friday afternoon where the victim was found in a stairwell.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old Portage man was arrested on suspicious of first-degree reckless homicide, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities have not identified the victim or said how he died.

Two others were arrested at the hotel on unrelated charges.

