Reckless homicide charge sought in Portage motel death

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) - Police in Portage say they plan to seek reckless homicide charges in the death of a man found unresponsive at a local hotel.

Officers were called to the Ridge Motor Inn Friday afternoon where the victim was found in a stairwell.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old Portage man was arrested on suspicious of first-degree reckless homicide, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities have not identified the victim or said how he died.

Two others were arrested at the hotel on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.