Packers restructure contracts of Preston Smith, Adrian Amos

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are reportedly restructuring the contracts of OLB Preston Smith and S Adrian Amos to comply with the NFL’s shrinking salary cap of $182.5 million by next Wednesday’s deadine.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had the new details on Smith’s restructured deal and SI’s Bill Huber reports the adjustment with save the Packers about $7 million in cap space.

Sack incentives details for Preston Smith:

— $500K for 6 sacks.

— $750K more for 8 sacks.

— $750K more for 10 sacks.

— $1.2M more for 12 sacks.

— $1.2M more for 14 sacks.

Total possible: $4.4M



Smith had 12 sacks in 2019, so it’s right there. Either way, Preston Smith stays. https://t.co/wGVZafc1We — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2021

Smith was slated to count $16 million against the team’s cap before the sides re-worked the deal.

The Packers’ restructure of Adrian Amos’ contract only saves the team $750,000 as Huber reports they are converting the safety’s pending $1.5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus (which can be pro-rated over the 2 years remaining on Amos’ contract).

Those 2 moves allow Green Bay to get within $2 million of the salary cap, of which they must be in compliance by 3:00 pm CT next Wednesday.

NFL Network reported on Friday that Green Bay does not plan to tender an offer to restricted free agent QB Tim Boyle. The decision saves vital cap space and paves the way for 2nd-year QB Jordan Love to be the primary backup behind Aaron Rodgers.

Also Friday, the Packers officially waived FB John Lovett, who tore his ACL last season.

