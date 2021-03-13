Advertisement

J-Rod done: Lopez, Rodriguez call off 2-year engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J-Rod has split.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources. The former New York Yankees shortstop proposed to the actor a couple years ago after the celebrity couple started dating in early 2017.

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report on the couple’s breakup. A representative for Lopez did not return an email request for comment.

The last time Lopez and Rodriquez posted a photo together was last month in the Dominican Republic.

The couple was given the nickname, J-Rod, three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

In 2019, Rodriguez said he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and her latest film “Second Act” reflected the ties that drew them together.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Associated Press)
State opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to people with medical conditions
Plans for former Appleton nightclub revealed
Brenda Tenpas
Woman charged with 5th OWI after crashes in Brown County
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
More people vaccinated for COVID-19 than infected, state says
Part of the Master Spas building collapses in Appleton. March 11, 2021.
Crews contain gas leak from partial building collapse in Grand Chute

Latest News

Mary Louise Benham Prange (1920 - 1988) of Green Bay was awarded with seven medals by U.S....
Green Bay nurse honored by U.S Congressman Gallagher for her commendable WWII service
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: What's in store for the weekend?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: What's in store for the weekend?
Wisconsin mayor wants giant Robocop statue in his city