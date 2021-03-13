Green Bay nurse honored by U.S Congressman Gallagher for her commendable WWII service

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Mary Louise Benham Prange was honored on Friday for a military service that took her across the world, participating in some of World War II’s biggest battles.

Prange’s family was in the De Pere office of U.S Congressman Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, to accept the seven medals on her behalf from the United States.

“Our family is going to be treasuring these medals and accommodations for generations to come, and she kind of set the standard for service to our country and our family to be honest with you,” her son Mike Prange said.

Prange left the military with the rank of first lieutenant, the highest rank a woman could achieve at the time, according to her family.

Born in 1920 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, she died in 1988 unable to experience this day.

“What a gift to have that in our family but what a gift to share with all the other women who are growing up and looking for some She-roes,” Ashley Prange, her granddaughter, said.

Prange was in the third auxiliary of the United States Army Nurse Corp, joining the military to help financially support her siblings. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese in December of 1941, she enrolled and was sent overseas.

“As I grow up I can say I’ve always had these really strong women in my family and she has always been the gold standard,” Ashley said.

Prange’s family admitted she didn’t speak much of her overseas experience, which included taking part in the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge.

Congressman Gallagher, who presented the family with the medals, acknowledged it’s important stories like Prange’s are recognized.

“We sometimes overlook I think the contribution of women in that era. Now thankfully in the modern military, we have a highly integrated force,” Gallagher said.

Here’s a list of the awards Prange received.

American Defense Service Medal

Women’s Army Corps Service Medal

European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and Bronze Arrowhead device, one Silver Service Star, and two Bronze Service Stars

World War II Victory Medal

Army of Occupation Medal with Germany Clasp

Meritorious Unit Communication

Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.