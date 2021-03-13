Big Brothers Big Sisters holds fundraiser for mentoring program

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic-friendly fundraiser for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin got underway Saturday.

The event, dubbed the “Fun For Kids Sake”, was hosted at the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve.

Saturday’s event was a safer alternative to the organization’s annual bowling fundraiser.

Families were able to enjoy outdoor games and activities such as corn hole, bowling and obstacle courses.

All of the money raised goes toward the mentoring program for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“It’s important for the community to understand how important mentoring is especially during a pandemic, children are facing a lot of additional difficulties right now due to the pandemic and I think people are really looking for ways to reach out and help and so one of the best way that people can do that is by being a mentor,” said Katie Hess, the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin.

If you missed Saturday’s event, it will also be held next weekend at Franklin Park in Shawano County from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

CLICK HERE to register for the event.

