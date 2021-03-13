Advertisement

10-year-old spots garage fire at Kaukauna business

Kaukauna commercial garage fire Credit: Aaron Schmitt/Kaukauna Fire Dept.
Kaukauna commercial garage fire Credit: Aaron Schmitt/Kaukauna Fire Dept.(Aaron Schmitt/Kaukauna Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say a 10-year-old and her mother are being commended after taking quick and proper actions when a fire was spotted Friday evening on Crooks Avenue in Kaukauna.

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews were called to the 1900 block of Crooks Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of a commercial garage fire.

The fire department says the 10-year-old’s mother made the call after the girl spotted the smoke and flames.

Fire officials say crews were able to stop the fire in the rear of the garage when they arrived, however Crooks Avenue and Highway 55 was shut down for a period of time so crews could access a fire hydrant.

According to fire officials, initial reports show the fire started from the exhaust of a pellet stove being used to heat the building.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, which caused heavy damage to the rear section and roof of the garage.

Fire officials say no one was injured during the incident.

