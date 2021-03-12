Wisconsin updates guidance on in-person nursing home visits

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has updated its guidance on in-person nursing home visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes amid a reduction in COVID-19 infections and high vaccination rates among nursing home populations.

The Department of Health Services cites new guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that says nursing home facilities “should allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents (regardless of vaccination status), except for a few circumstances when visitation should be limited due to a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

The state says, “if a facility has had no COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and its county positivity rate is low (green) or medium (yellow), a nursing home must facilitate in-person visitation consistent with the regulations, and the Core Principles of COVID-19 Infection Prevention. Failure to facilitate visitation, without adequate reason related to clinical necessity or resident safety, would constitute a potential violation of 42 CFR 483.10(f)(4), and the facility would be subject to citation and enforcement actions.” CLICK HERE for the state’s nursing home information website.

“While CMS guidance has focused on protecting nursing home residents from COVID-19, we recognize that physical separation from family and other loved ones has taken a physical and emotional toll on residents. Residents may feel socially isolated, leading to increased risk for depression, anxiety, and other expressions of distress. Residents living with cognitive impairment or other disabilities may find visitor restrictions and other ongoing changes related to COVID-19 confusing or upsetting. CMS understands that nursing home residents derive value from the physical, emotional, and spiritual support they receive through visitation from family and friends. In light of this, CMS is revising the guidance regarding visitation in nursing homes during the COVID-19 PHE.”

If you have questions about in-person visits, reach out to your nursing home.

