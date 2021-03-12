Vaccine clinics hope to meet demand as more people become eligible March 29th

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - With an expected two million more people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, with the next group, area vaccine clinics are preparing for another rush to sign up starting on March 29.

That group alone, referred to by the state as 1C, is expected to cover 42 percent of Wisconsin’s population.

Just hours after the DHS announcement Thursday afternoon, Action 2 News spoke to Appleton’s Health Officer, Kurt Eggebrecht about the challenge for clinics like the one at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center.

“We have to anticipate we won’t have the vaccine for the demand. When you look at 42 percent of our population there just isn’t enough vaccine yet, but nonetheless we’re excited to get that started and the more vaccine we can get the quicker we can get thru that group,” Eggebrecht said.

On it’s web page, the DHS has a list of health conditions which make someone eligible, and this includes having high blood pressure or being obese, on top of conditions like having severe asthma, cancer, or chronic liver disease.

However health officials won’t be requiring medical verification.

Kim Goffard is a Winnebago Co. Public Health Supervisor.

She said, “That would be a real touchy subject if you had to bring proof to a vaccine clinic that you have chronic liver disease. I don’t think anyone really wants to be the person to decide whether a medical record is legitimate or not.”

Depending on the availability of vaccine, clinics are likely to allow people in the 1C group to sign up prior to March 29th, but no shots will be given out before then.

Goffard added, “From our standpoint we are ready to be able to vaccinate large numbers of people.”

Health officials say having three vaccines right now, is really helping to increase availability, but again, what they don’t want is for people to sign up and be disappointed.

So most clinics are taking this one week at a time.

Eggebrecht said, “We know there’s more vaccine coming into our state. We would anticipate they’re going to start to reward locations like this that have a higher thru-put, so we’re actually looking forward to the month of April where we will have a lot more vaccine than we have yet today.”

