USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team brings Kids Camp to Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Some very special kids are joining war heroes in Northeast Wisconsin this summer. The USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team is hosting their annual Kids Camp in Fond du Lac.

The ball fields at Lakeside Park will be full of brave kids and war heroes this August. That’s when the USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team, formerly known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, is hosting its annual Kids Camp.

For more than five years, the USA Patriots have hosted a camp for kids, who are amputees, like members of the team. The campers are coached and mentored by the Patriots both on and off the field.

According to Jess Bosquez, “Of course we work on softball skills, but it’s so much more than that. It’s life skills, it’s watching Greg, one of our team members who is missing his left arm at the shoulder, sit in the lobby of the hotel and teach children with upper extremity amputations how to tie their shoes with one hand.”

Camp is a way for the kids, who may see themselves as different, to learn to adapt and see they can still be successful. The week is both life changing for the campers and their counselors.

Jess Bosquez sees it first-hand, as the USA Patriots physical therapist and the sister of team member Josh Wege, a bi-lateral amputee from Campbellsport. She says, “The kids come here looking for this amazing experience and to be inspired, and Josh himself and I know the other guys too, say it’s the kids that inspire me because these guys went to serve in our military, they knew there was a possibility of something happening, none of these kids asked for it.

While camp is limited to 20 kids each year, the USA Patriots are hoping the community will come out to watch and support the kids - every day, something the teams itself has seen many times in Northeast Wisconsin before. Bosquez adds, “Anytime the team has come to Fond du Lac this community and our surrounding communities have always been outstanding and supportive, I cannot wait for them to experience this camp. This is going to be outstanding.”

Camp is scheduled for the week of August 9th and will be capped off on the 14th when both the USA Patriots and the campers take to Herr Baker Field for several softball games.

