Twenty percent of eligible population have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Eleven percent of Wisconsin residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have completed their series, according to numbers released Friday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

A total of 667,193 people have completed the vaccine series, an increase of 20,085 from the previous day.

A total of 1,185,602 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. That’s 20.4 percent of the eligible population who have received at least one dose.

Wisconsin’s population is 5.822 million people.

The state administered 57,517 vaccines between Thursday and Friday.

Wisconsin is averaging 40,884 shots per day.

A majority of those vaccinated are ages 65 and older.

These numbers are going to go up significantly this spring. Two million people with medical conditions will be eligible starting March 29. CLICK HERE for a full list of eligible medical conditions. Gov. Tony Evers says all Wisconsin residents will be able to get the vaccine starting May 1.

In Northeast Wisconsin, 12.4 percent of the eligible population have completed their vaccine series. That’s 58,759 people.

A total of 155,671 shots were given this week in the Northeast Wisconsin region.

The state reported one new COVID-19 related death Friday, bringing the total to 6,525. The seven-day average is seven deaths.

A total of 550 new cases were reported, bringing the all-time total to 568,902 positive tests.

The state reported 2,805 new negative tests, bringing that total to 2,661,456.

Forty-four new hospitalizations were reported from Thursday.

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit.

VACCINE NUMBERS BY COUNTY

VACCINE NUMBERS BY COUNTY

BROWN COUNTY (Population: 264,542)

ONE DOSE - 51,480 (19.5%)

COMPLETE - 32,140 (12.2%)

CALUMET COUNTY (Population: 50,089)

ONE DOSE: 8,829 (17.6%)

COMPLETE 4,939 (9.9%)

DODGE COUNTY (Population: 87,839)

ONE DOSE: 15,145 (17.2%)

COMPLETE: 8,596 (9.8%)

DOOR COUNTY (Population: 27,668)

ONE DOSE - 7,896 (28.5%)

COMPLETE - 4,724 (17.1%)

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (Population: 103,403)

ONE DOSE - 20,598 (19.9%)

COMPLETE - 13,636 (13.2%)

FOREST COUNTY (Population: 9,004)

ONE DOSE - 2,322 (25.9%)

COMPLETE - 1,457 (16.2%)

FLORENCE COUNTY (Population: 4,295)

ONE DOSE - 957 (22.3%)

COMPLETE - 727 (16.9%)

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (Population: 18,913)

ONE DOSE - 4,097 (21.7%)

COMPLETE - 2,330 (12.3%)

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (Population: 20,434)

ONE DOSE - 3,946 (19.3%)

COMPLETE - 2,162 (10.6%)

MANITOWOC COUNTY (Population: 78,981)

ONE DOSE - 16,940 (21.4%)

COMPLETE - 9,955 (12.6%)

MARINETTE COUNTY (Population: 40,350)

ONE DOSE - 7,902 (19.6%)

COMPLETE - 4,511 (11.2%)

MENOMINEE COUNTY (4,556)

ONE DOSE - 1,653 (36.3%)

COMPLETE - 744 (16.3%)

OCONTO COUNTY (Population: 37,930)

ONE DOSE - 7,343 (19.4%)

COMPLETE - 4,540 (12%)

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (Population: 187,885)

ONE DOSE - 34,751 (18.5%)

COMPLETE - 19,298 (10.3%)

SHAWANO COUNTY (Population: 40,899)

ONE DOSE - 7,692 (18.8%)

COMPLETE - 4,058 (9.9%)

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (Population: 115,340)

ONE DOSE - 21,574 (18.7%)

COMPLETE - 10,340 (9%)

WAUPACA COUNTY (Population: 50,990)

ONE DOSE - 9,740 (19.1%)

COMPLETE - 5,191 (10.2%)

WAUSHARA COUNTY (Population: 24,443)

ONE DOSE - 4,202 (17.2%)

COMPLETE - 2,896 (11.9%)

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (Population: 171,907)

ONE DOSE - 34,632 (20.1%)

COMPLETE - 20,972 (12.2%)

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

