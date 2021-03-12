Advertisement

Packers hosting Project Play 60 events for kids

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NFL’s Project Play 60 resturns to Lambeau Field with events for kids.

The free event is for elementary-age children. It’s Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.packers.com/community/projectplay60

This year’s event is called Project Play 60 Express. It’s set for a 15-minute course. Volunteers will lead kids through an outdoor course with six stations. They’re all touch-free.

Everyone needs to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Enter at the Fleet Farm Gate and exit at the Kwik Trip Gate. Parking is in Lot 6.

”As the kids exit with their families, we’ll have some giveaways. Anything from a jump rope to a puzzle to a mini foam football just different things they can take home for that mental and physical wellness to continue,” says Amanda Wery, Community Outreach Sr. Coordinator, Green Bay Packers Give Back.

