OUTDOORS BETTER SATURDAY

Clear skies, light winds and a chilly air mass will allow temperatures to drop into the upper teens and low 20s overnight. Saturday still looks like the nicest of the two weekend days: Plenty of sun and warmer temperatures into the 50s. There will be a bit of a wind however... Sunday also looks breezy, but it is a northeast wind which brings the return of colder air. Sunday’s high temperatures will warm into the 40s inland, but chilly 30s are expected along the Lakeshore. Look for a mix of sun and clouds.

The next weather concern is the Monday into Tuesday time period as a strong storm system passes by to our south. The long-range computer models offer various solutions. As of now it looks as if at least some rain, mix and snow will be possible. For some there may be the potential for a few inches of snow. This event is days away and things will likely change. Keep checking back for more updates as we head through the weekend.

** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME begins this Sunday at 2:00 am. Don’t forget that your clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour before you go to bed Saturday night! **

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WSW 10-25 MPH

SUNDAY: NE 15-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. Cold and calm. LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Tons of sunshine. A mild afternoon, but breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Filtered sunshine. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy... A CHANCE of snow/mix LATER and at NIGHT. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: A CHANCE of early snow. Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Partly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Chance of a wintry mix. Colder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 45

