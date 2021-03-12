Lambeau Field to host community COVID-19 vaccination site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A community COVID-19 vaccine site opens at Lambeau Field on March 17.

The site is a collaboration between the Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health and Brown County Public Health.

The site will be located in the Lambeau Field Atrium and may expand to other areas of the stadium, depending on vaccine supply and weather.

The site will be open to people who are eligible to receive the vaccine in Wisconsin. CLICK HERE to see if you are eligible for the vaccine.

The site will have capacity to vaccinate 6,000 people per week. The Packers say it will “quickly ramp up to 10,000 individuals weekly.”

“This is a true community effort to get shots in arms, and we couldn’t ask for better partners in this effort than Brown County Public Health and the Green Bay Packers,” said Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske. “We want to make it as easy as possible for all who are eligible to get vaccinated, which ultimately will be our ticket out of this pandemic and back to our normal lives.”

You do not need to be a Bellin patient to be vaccinated at the Lambeau Field clinic. Appointments will be required. The site cannot take walk-ins.

To add your name to the wait list, call (920) 445-7313. At a later date, Bellin Health will allow scheduling for the Lambeau Field Clinic on their website.

Masks will be required at the Lambeau Field site.

Patients should park in Lot 3 off Lombardi Avenue on the east side of the stadium. Enter through the American Family Insurance Gate and proceed to the Atrium’s main level on the escalator, stairs or elevator.

“We are proud to be a part of this team effort, and the Packers organization remains committed to doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We know the only way we can help bring an end to this pandemic and see Lambeau Field full of fans again is if a significant portion of our community receives the vaccine once they are eligible.”

On March 29, the state will open eligibility to people 16 and older who have certain medical conditions. CLICK HERE for that list.

Can’t make it to Green Bay? CLICK HERE to find a COVID-19 vaccination clinic near you.

