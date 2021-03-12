Advertisement

Everyone in Wisconsin will be vaccine eligible May 1

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says everyone in Wisconsin will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine on May 1.

State health officials had said Thursday that everyone in the state would be eligible sometime in May. Hours later, President Joe Biden said he wanted states to make everyone eligible by May 1.

Evers said on Friday the state will meet that deadline. Evers did not address how long after becoming eligible someone will be able to get vaccinated.

Health officials have previously said everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be able to get it by early July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Associated Press)
State opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to people with medical conditions
Plans for former Appleton nightclub revealed
Brenda Tenpas
Woman charged with 5th OWI after crashes in Brown County
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
More people vaccinated for COVID-19 than infected, state says
Part of the Master Spas building collapses in Appleton. March 11, 2021.
Crews contain gas leak from partial building collapse in Grand Chute

Latest News

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’
File photo
Wisconsin updates guidance on in-person nursing home visits
Cases of coronavirus variants believed to be more contagious have been identified in just about...
How vaccine makers are fighting coronavirus variants