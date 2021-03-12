DRY WEATHER HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

Skies have been sunny this afternoon. We are under the influence of high pressure and that will keep our weather quiet for the next few days.

We’ve had a brisk NW wind this afternoon with even a few strong gusts out there. Highs for most of us are in the low to mid 40′s with the exception of the North where temperatures will stay in the 30s. Winds will veer to the southwest on Saturday, which will give our temperatures a boost. Highs tomorrow will climb back into the mild 50s with more dry and sunny weather.

Sunday looks cooler as the wind turns to the northeast. That wind will flow into a strong storm system brewing to our west. It will bring FEET of snow in Colorado over the next day or so, with heavy rainfall in the Great Plains. This storm will inch closer to us early next week... While there’s plenty of uncertainty on how much, if any snow we’ll see late Monday and into Tuesday morning, this weathermaker bears watching as we MIGHT see some accumulating snow. Keep informed!

** DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME begins this Sunday at 2:00 am. Don’t forget that your clocks will need to “spring forward” one hour before you go to bed Saturday night! **

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Plenty of sunshine. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. Cold and calm. LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Tons of sunshine. A mild afternoon, but breezy late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Filtered sunshine. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy... A CHANCE of snow/mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: A CHANCE of early snow early. Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Chance of a wintry mix. Colder. HIGH: 43

